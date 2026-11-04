Letters to the Editor: The Cheesecake Factory gave me a dessert-first approach to date night

To the editor: I like to think my wife and I played a small part in the early success of the Cheesecake Factory in Beverly Hills ( “The Cheesecake Factory is a punchline. But it’s also the California dream,” Oct. 31). Sometimes on date night, we would head to the area for dinner at Tony Roma’s for ribs and onion rings. The line to get in was usually long, so we would go around the block to the Cheesecake Factory, get a slice of strawberry cheesecake to go, and then get in line for dinner. Many others in the line admired our dessert-first approach and headed off to the Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake, ribs and new friends made for many a good date night. Thanks for the memories.

David Rosenman, Culver City