Letters to the Editor: Haley Stevens’ betrayal of the Democrats will stick to her career

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To the editor: I’d say Michigan dodged a bullet when Rep. Haley Stevens was not voted in as the “chosen one” in the U.S. Senate primary in August ( “El-Sayed’s primary opponent stuns Democrats by endorsing his Trump-backed rival for Senate in Michigan,” Nov. 1). Apparently, as a woman scorned, she sold her soul to the devil to back President Trump’s rubber-stamper, Mike Rogers.

It’s perhaps not quite as career-ending as Vivek Ramaswamy’s dastardly deed, using his opponent’s estranged mother in an attack ad. But Stevens’ vindictive betrayal of her party will stick and stink, like the bottom of a shoe after a hot day at a dog park.

To paraphrase a popular saying: “When the election is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”

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Bob Canning, Petaluma