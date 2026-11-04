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Letters to the Editor: Haley Stevens’ betrayal of the Democrats will stick to her career

A woman in a blue top, dark jacket and dark pants, smiles at another person in a parklike setting
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) speaks with supporters at a canvass launch in July 2026 in Okemos, Mich.
(Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

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To the editor: I’d say Michigan dodged a bullet when Rep. Haley Stevens was not voted in as the “chosen one” in the U.S. Senate primary in August (“El-Sayed’s primary opponent stuns Democrats by endorsing his Trump-backed rival for Senate in Michigan,” Nov. 1). Apparently, as a woman scorned, she sold her soul to the devil to back President Trump’s rubber-stamper, Mike Rogers.

It’s perhaps not quite as career-ending as Vivek Ramaswamy’s dastardly deed, using his opponent’s estranged mother in an attack ad. But Stevens’ vindictive betrayal of her party will stick and stink, like the bottom of a shoe after a hot day at a dog park.

To paraphrase a popular saying: “When the election is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”

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Bob Canning, Petaluma

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