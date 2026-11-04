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Letters to the Editor: Schools have always fought distractions. Cellphones are just the latest

Students play outside a school.
A game session at school promotes the non-use of cellphones by students in Mexico City.
(Fernando Llano / Associated Press)

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To the editor: I am old enough to remember when we brought transistor radios to school during the World Series, listening to the play-by-play — hopefully with Vin Scully at the microphone. The games at that time (the 1960s) always took place during the day. We would hide the radio in a pocket, run the speaker cord up a sleeve, and place the tiny earphone in an ear in order to listen and, of course, not pay attention to the teacher.

Invariably, the radios were confiscated for the day and it was back to the job at hand: learning. With that in mind, when it comes to Mexico banning cellphones in schools, I say go for it (“Mexico bans cellphones in schools, despite opposition from parents worried about violence,” Nov. 2)!

Dean Okrand, Sherman Oaks

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