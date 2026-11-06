Letters to the Editor: Affordability or accountability? Readers debate what Democrats should focus on

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To the editor: It is critical that our newly elected Democratic leaders understand what the recent election was actually about. This victory was not a greenlight for partisan investigations or revenge politics ( “‘Lawyer up’: Democrats seize Congress, plot ways to rein in Trump,” Nov. 4). It was a cry for help from voters dealing with immediate, everyday hardships — specifically the high costs of food, gas and daily essentials that are stretching family budgets to the breaking point.

Americans did not go to the polls out of blind faith in the Democratic Party’s track record or abilities; rather, voters threw a long pass downfield, hoping against hope that someone would finally catch it and deliver practical results.

It is hard not to be skeptical. We have seen this movie before, where a new majority immediately loses its discipline and dives headfirst into self-fulfilling, hate-filled investigations that accomplish nothing. Sometimes it seems as though politicians simply cannot control their worst instincts once they gain power.

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Yet, despite my doubts, I am holding on to hope. No reasonable citizen wants to see the incoming majority fail; its success is tied to our nation’s well-being. I genuinely hope I am wrong about what comes next.

Instead of partisan witch hunts, I hope our representatives direct their oversight toward reducing fraud and eliminating waste so that our tax dollars are spent properly and go further. Let us pray that our leaders find the courage to leave politics as usual behind, lower the cost of living for struggling families, and finally get to work for the American people.

Anthony Till, Gardnerville, Nev.

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To the editor: With the historic “blue wave,” mercifully our country has been spared continuation or acceleration of presidential kleptocracy, cruelty and war-making. Knowing that executive power will remain on par with congressional power, we may reasonably estimate that it will take a generation to undo President Trump’s damage.

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But as each investigation or other corrective action is carried out over the next two years, Trump and his followers will concoct more mischief. We can say with good confidence that Trump will ignore new rulings or laws from the Supreme Court or Congress in the wake of his party’s dethronement. And we must admit that the final authority lies with who controls the military.

In the meantime, we learn that the Democrats plan to focus on “affordability” and “prices,” but history has shown time after time that rent and/or price controls only create shortages and black markets. Rather than focusing on a hard-left agenda, the Democrats should use their win to focus on restoring justice, peace, honesty, environmental protection and national security. Once these basic corrections are made, we can resume debating economic policy.

Phil Barnes, San Pedro

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To the editor: Many caution the new Democratically controlled Congress against retribution. Rooting out corruption is not retribution. Big difference. Excising corruption from our government will only seem like retribution to those investigated and found guilty.

Accountability should not be a debatable topic. Looking the other way to minimize distractions from rebuilding trust in our government is counterproductive. Ignoring any level of corruption makes us co-conspirators.

Victor Franco, Monrovia

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To the editor: From the beginning of recorded history to the very present time, victors have overplayed their victories into defeat ( “Your parents’ Republican Party isn’t coming back,” Nov. 4). Let us not do the same. We not only have an opportunity to begin to unravel some of the shame and damage done to our country in the last two years, but also to learn how to put guardrails in place to check public corruption and gross unlawful misbehavior by our elected officials.

However, the biggest lesson to be learned is not to waste our victory on hatred or revenge. We must begin to address the dissatisfactions caused by the widening gulf between the haves and have-nots. In short, restore access to the American Dream.

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To begin, we must start the conversation, hopefully with well-intentioned people on both sides of the aisle, to provide medical care for all in need, achieve reasonable immigration reform, safeguard our environment and provide a better safety net for our neighbors who need help. All this cannot be accomplished by goodwill alone. It needs a highly productive economy and equitable taxation.

This can only be achieved in time and when all three branches of government are on board. In the meantime, the work and conversation must begin now.

Michael Telerant, Los Angeles