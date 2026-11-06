Letters to the Editor: I’m not against taxing the rich, but Proposition 40 was unworkable

To the editor: There certainly was an incredible amount of money poured into opposition to Proposition 40, mostly carrying the essentially false message that it would lead to taxes on middle-class folks ( “Why California’s billionaire tax was a harder sell than expected,” Nov. 5). And oh, rich people were going to flee California, taking their assets with them. Yeah, Silicon Valley was really going to be transplanted.

I personally do not have any discomfort with doing a little soaking of the rich, who have benefited wildly from federal tax policies for years at the cost of infrastructure. That said, Proposition 40 would have been unworkable had it passed.

It called for assessing all the holdings of ultra-wealthy people to see if they had billions in assets and, if so, how much. Accountants would have been scrambling to assess the value of stock accounts (which fluctuate), the cars (which depreciate), the art collections (which can change value in a day), the jewelry, the furniture, the handbag collection, etc. The state would be hiring accountants and litigating values to the point where any gain from the tax would have been swallowed up in the process of assessing it.

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It would be a California-style “Bleak House.” Maybe that is not why it failed, but why it had to fail.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia

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To the editor: I have two observations to share about Tuesday’s elections — and the role of billionaires in their outcomes.

As to California’s billionaires: Now that more than 4 million California voters protected the financial interests of the state’s 250 billionaires by voting against Proposition 40, perhaps a few of those billionaires can return the favor and finally invest in supporting sound public policy that affects the tens of millions of the rest of us, i.e., the 39 million-plus Californians who aren’t lucky enough to be one of them.

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They can start by investing in a campaign to repeal Measure ULA (the “mansion tax”), which surely wouldn’t have passed if they had taken any interest in public policy back when it was passed in 2022.

As to America’s billionaires: There will be a lot of hand-wringing, navel-gazing and postmortems for years over Tuesday’s catastrophic Republican results — which occurred against the backdrop of America’s billionaires spending more than $1.5 billion on Republican candidates and causes, with no return on investment. But the explanation is so simple: If you have respectable candidates and take respectable positions on issues, and if you prioritize the well-being of Americans and America over all else, then you won’t need to spend billions of dollars to convince Americans to vote for them.

Todd Piccus, Venice