Letters to the Editor: What happened to the GOP in the midterms can happen to California legislators too

The state’s three biggest for-profit utilities are lobbying for permanent protection from the financial cost of catastrophic wildfires that their electrical equipment cause. Above, damage from the Eaton fire in January 2025.

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To the editor: Note to California legislators: What happened to Trump supporters in Congress can happen to you if you allow energy investors to be protected from losses incurred because the utilities did not maintain their equipment and caused wildfires ( “Utilities lobby for shield from wildfire costs,” Nov. 3).

We do not shield investors in other businesses from losses due to poor management of the company they invested in, so why should we allow utility companies to protect their investors?

This lobbying effort is a recipe for more disaster. If anything, utilities should be threatened with a government takeover if they don’t maintain their equipment.

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Learn from President Trump’s folly with the oil companies. He rolled back environmental laws to help them, attacked other countries to help them, and now these companies are making billions from his decisions by gouging us for gas. As a result, Republicans lost control because we the people weighed in.

California legislators better learn that we the people — not the investors — will determine their fate.

Shirley Conley, Gardena

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To the editor: For-profit utilities care about one thing: money, and how much they can extract from customers forced to use their monopolistic service. These companies thrive on large profit-driven dividends to shareholders while attempting to deny responsibility and, when that fails, actively working to screw over their customers by limiting payments for their malfeasance.

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My feelings are enhanced by two things in this article: First, Caroline Choi, Edison’s executive vice president of public policy and corporate affairs, stated, “Safety is our number one priority.” Second is the statement, “the devastating fire ignited when an out-of-service transmission line that Edison had not used since 1971 was briefly reenergized in the high winds.”

How on Earth can Choi make her quoted statement when her company had more than 50 years to remove the line that started the fire? To think the utilities deserve a cap on their incompetence is unimaginable.

Steve Saeta, Santa Rosa Valley