Letters to the Editor: I’m welcoming Nithya Raman as L.A.’s next mayor with guarded optimism

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To the editor: While Karen Bass proved to be an effective legislator when serving as a representative in the U.S. Congress, being an administrator as L.A. mayor was clearly not her strength, as she was unable to provide the leadership required to deal with the complex problems of a major city. Nithya Raman enters as someone with unpredictable, relatively unknown capacities for handling the challenges that lay ahead ( “Nithya Raman defeats Bass to become next L.A. mayor,” Nov. 5).

With guarded optimism, let’s hope that she can develop the stature to handle the position, demonstrate wise judgment in being a problem-solver, and inspire confidence in her leadership abilities. The city needs — and deserves — it!

Bill Hessell, Culver City

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To the editor: Bass’ defeat for a second term as mayor of Los Angeles was more of a strategic miscalculation. In a time when the city wanted Democratic leadership, her campaign over the last months turned her into the more Republican candidate in the race. In a time when the city sought an outsider, she ran as an insider. And, in a time when basic affordability and local community issues were at the forefront, she forgot to focus on sidewalks and potholes.

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I’ve appreciated her work over the past four years but welcome Raman, who better understood what the community and city wanted at this time.

Mark Lucas, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: The New York Times referred to Mayor-elect Raman as a “Harvard-educated policy expert.” If it were any other publication, I’d have taken it as a diss, the label needing only “radical-left” to be complete.

The “efficiency expert” stuff, such as combining city departments to save money and government headcount — the kinds of things you can study at Harvard — should be the easy part.

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As I do with all who are or “caucus with” Democrats, however, I urge Raman, who received both a vote and a campaign contribution from me, not to over-read Tuesday’s result and not to forget that Angelenos, like most Americans, are fundamentally conservative at heart. A rejection of present reality is not necessarily an endorsement of any particular alternate reality.

David Van Iderstine, Los Angeles

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To the editor: How exciting to read about the mayoral election results on Friday morning. Not because my chosen candidate won or lost, but because both candidates were honest, decent people with thoughtful approaches to governing. I felt such relief in knowing that whoever prevailed in the mayor’s race would be an honest broker whose concern is good government. I had forgotten what that feels like!

Marjorie David, Venice