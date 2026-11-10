Letters to the Editor: The new Congress should resurrect the bipartisan immigration bill

A protester holds her hands up as ICE agents guard the Delaney Hall detention center during a demonstration against the transfer of detainees on May 26 in Newark, N.J.

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To the editor: Right before Donald Trump’s second election, a bipartisan committee had an immigration bill all ready to go. It was negotiated in good faith by both sides. Then Trump reportedly urged the Republicans to kill it, ensuring that it wouldn’t pass under a Democratic administration.

It seems that the fastest way to get something done after the new Congress is seated is to bring this exact bill up again ( “Empowered congressional Democrats gear up for battles over immigration and ICE oversight,” Nov. 9). It should easily pass with bipartisan support and will force President Trump to make a vital decision right away.

Let’s see if the president really wants to work with Congress to get something done.

Robert Bachmann, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Congress should rescind and repurpose funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Every ICE agent hired in 2025 and 2026 should stop collecting paychecks by Jan. 15, 2027. You’re fired!

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Then Congress should pass a modern version of the Simpson-Mazzoli immigration reform bill signed by President Reagan in 1986: amnesty, a path to citizenship and fines for violations.

Chris Pearson, Spring Valley, Calif.