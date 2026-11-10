Letters to the Editor: Stephen Miller’s promotion is an unfortunate signal for immigration policy

Stephen Miller speaks at a roundtable event in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 21. On Monday, he becomes the new White House chief of staff.

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To the editor: For the past 20 years, I have known a young Latino American since he was an infant. Born in the United States, he is training as a Navy corpsman, preparing to provide life-saving medical care on the front lines. I have also known his parents: humble, hard-working, law-abiding, tax-paying members of our community. Yet despite the lives they have built here and their many contributions to this country, their future remains uncertain because of their immigration status. That uncertainty hangs over the entire family, including the son who is preparing to serve our nation.

The recent elections gave Democrats control of both the House and Senate in 2027, creating an opportunity to address longstanding immigration issues. Yet the appointment of Stephen Miller, the chief architect of many of the Trump administration’s deportation policies, as White House chief of staff signals that immigration enforcement will remain a central priority ( “Stephen Miller, in his own words: Immigration hard-liner and bombastic critic of Democrats,” Nov. 7). Many families fear that meaningful immigration reform, including a clear pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, will once again be pushed aside.

These families are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for fairness, due process and the chance to live without fear of separation after years of working, paying taxes and contributing to their communities.

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Congress should finally enact legislation that protects due process and provides a clear, attainable pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and other long-term residents who have built their lives in this country.

Jane Tanaka, Tehachapi, Calif.

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To the editor: It’s hard to read the vitriolic statements that have come from Miller. For an advisor to the president to say the following should be a disqualifier for any post in our government: “The Democrat Party does not fight for, care about or represent American citizens. It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gang bangers and illegal alien killers and terrorists. … The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Aside from the fact that these statements are not true, the voters have just spoken and we reject this kind of hatred in our leaders. Threats, lies and bullying are not a winning formula for governing. What our country and our world need now is more unity, more respect and kindness for one another and more recognition that we are all in this together. I know we have it in us to create a world that works for everyone.

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Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach

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To the editor: With consistency and single-minded dedication, no one has worked harder, since adolescence, to generate misery among the least advantaged inhabitants of our great country than Miller ( “As Stephen Miller rises, California hopes it can blunt his force with Democratic gains,” Nov. 7). He is to be congratulated for deservedly securing his first-class booking aboard the Titanic. Happy sailing, Miller.

Sheldon H. Kardener, Santa Monica

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To the editor: I urge President Trump’s remaining supporters to read what Miller said after being named White House chief of staff ( “Trump taps Stephen Miller as chief of staff, doubling down after midterm rout,” Nov. 6):

“President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it.”

Miller’s words describe a tyrant, someone who thinks he can act alone. Is this how you see America?

Whatever Trump accomplishes in the next two years will be worthless if it undermines government by the people.

Mary Bomba, Los Angeles