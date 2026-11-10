Letters to the Editor: Trump had some good ideas, but ego and poor strategy ruined them

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: A thorough election postmortem reveals what many wise analysts and large segments of the electorate have known for years: Namely, Donald Trump is often strategically sapient but tactically unwise ( “Democrats gear up for investigations, while Republicans panic,” Nov. 6).

Tariffs to facilitate increased employment with high wages and to reindustrialize so as to ease pressure on supply chains in an age when globalization has earned a stench and we source way too much from our primary antagonist, China, make sense. Applying them without fully educating the American people and our supply chain partners was foolish, especially when a prickly president delighted in utilizing economic power to humble proud and now formerly friendly allies.

The decision to stop the onrushing nuclear weapons effort in Iran was courageous and the kinetic application of our military skillful, but the post-kinetic braggadocio and unholy delay, still bedeviling us, was as unwise as ever seen by an American commander in chief. And why put the vice president in charge of the “peace” talks when he was apparently against the kinetic decision all along?

Advertisement

Elon Musk is a brilliant industrialist, a unique talent we are lucky to have as a naturalized citizen, but allying with him so closely when his antics are so unattractively theatrical was a Trump mistake.

There are many other examples that disappoint and leave us with a feeling of “if only.” Ego has ruined what might have been. Now we can expect two years of schadenfreude-powered, Democrat-delivered payback. Lights, camera, action.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

..

To the editor: As a center-right voter, I’m not panicking. President Trump knew that he had two years to get his agenda accomplished before he faced the midterms in 2026. He simply ran out of time as the inflationary effects of “Bidenonomics” were just too great.

Advertisement

As I see it, the Democrats will likely get lucky, as there will be a natural capitalistic upswing in the economy in the next two years. With an improved economy, the circular firing squad known as the mainstream media and the Democratic Congress will probably take one last shot at impeaching Trump. Their efforts will be a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

The country has given the Democrats two years to make America economically great again. Trump couldn’t do it in two years, so they’d better get moving post-haste or they’ll suffer the same consequences as the president did this year in 2028.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: Like rats, Trump’s loyalists are flying off the sinking ship in great numbers. You can always determine who the good guys are by their actions and conscience. The loyalists are defined by their actions of the past years to defend the most corrupt president ever.

As we all watched Trump after the midterm defeat, we expected him to lash out at everything and everybody. It didn’t happen! Instead, he proudly recounted his many construction projects.

Our country doesn’t need another HGTV program. We need this nightmare to end.

I pray that our newly elected representatives are going to launch an avalanche of investigations and right our sinking ship.

Joan Andersen, Apple Valley