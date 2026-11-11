Letters to the Editor: Westsiders should try heat pumps and solar panels as they turn to A/C

To the editor: I sympathize with those on the Westside living near the ocean who now need air conditioning ( “L.A.’s Westside once bragged about not needing air conditioning. This year’s heat changed that,” Oct. 30). I live more inland and, not having the moderating effect of the ocean, have had the same experience over the last 20 years.

When I moved here in 2002, I did not need air conditioning. Then there were a few days in the summer in which I wished I had A/C. The number of days each summer that were overly hot became greater.

Finally, I installed A/C. However, my caveat is that I installed a heat pump, which is providing cooling and heating year-round at a lower cost. To aid it further, I installed solar panels. So although I have added to my need for electricity, I am generating more than what I used prior to needing A/C. I recommend that approach to all of the people living on the Westside near the ocean.

Advertisement

Larry Kramer, San Juan Capistrano