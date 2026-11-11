Letters to the Editor: Westsiders should try heat pumps and solar panels as they turn to A/C
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To the editor: I sympathize with those on the Westside living near the ocean who now need air conditioning (“L.A.’s Westside once bragged about not needing air conditioning. This year’s heat changed that,” Oct. 30). I live more inland and, not having the moderating effect of the ocean, have had the same experience over the last 20 years.
When I moved here in 2002, I did not need air conditioning. Then there were a few days in the summer in which I wished I had A/C. The number of days each summer that were overly hot became greater.
Finally, I installed A/C. However, my caveat is that I installed a heat pump, which is providing cooling and heating year-round at a lower cost. To aid it further, I installed solar panels. So although I have added to my need for electricity, I am generating more than what I used prior to needing A/C. I recommend that approach to all of the people living on the Westside near the ocean.
Larry Kramer, San Juan Capistrano