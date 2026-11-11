Letters to the Editor: Consumers should be careful when exploring cannabis-based treatments
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To the editor: Thank you for publishing this detailed analysis of the state of legal cannabis in California — truly a cautionary tale for consumers (“California’s losing quest for clean weed,” Nov. 8).
As a longtime cancer patient, I at times considered the use of cannabis to manage nausea and other side effects of my treatments. I declined, as there were excellent FDA-approved (and well-tested) medicines to manage these side effects.
Nine years ago, there was research from clinical trials in Israel showing success with quad CBD oil against cancer versus traditional chemotherapy. I tried it for a short time when I was on a break from Western medicine. My oncologist cautioned me that due to a shortage of state monitoring, even legal cannabis products can be highly contaminated with pesticides, fungus, bacteria and heavy metals, among other things.
The product I tried apparently came from a highly regulated production facility, but now I question whether that was the case. And I also discovered legal quad oil was very expensive, close to $1,000 per month. The experiment for me failed and I moved on. Buyer beware.
Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles