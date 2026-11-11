Letters to the Editor: Harmeet Dhillon never understood the mission of the DOJ’s civil rights unit

Harmeet Dhillon speaks with a member of the audience after testifying at a U.S. Committee on House Administration hearing on Capitol Hill in 2023.

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To the editor: Assistant Atty. Gen. Harmeet Dhillon, who oversaw the gutting of Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, has resigned ( “Harmeet Dhillon, California attorney who radically reshaped DOJ civil rights unit, resigns,” Nov. 5).

During her tenure, Dhillon proved hostile to undertaking civil rights investigations. She created an atmosphere so toxic that more than three-quarters of the division’s staff left it. She requested the dismissal of a case against police officers accused of falsifying information on search warrant requests and ended consent decrees with police departments established to end discrimination, use of excessive force and unlawful searches.

Despite multiple shootings and killings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Dhillon launched no investigations into possible civil rights violations of those shot. Her apparent belief that law enforcement staff are incapable of improper or illegal actions was unrealistic and endangered the rights and safety of Americans.

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One hopes the president appoints a successor who understands, and carries out, the mission of the division.

Richard Leman, Honokaa, Hawaii