Letters to the Editor: Let’s discuss the qualifications of women in office, not their wardrobes

Marissa Roy, then a candidate for L.A. city attorney, at L.A. City Hall on Oct. 20, 2026.

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To the editor: Marissa Roy was just elected Los Angeles city attorney, yet the Los Angeles Times seems more fascinated by her wardrobe than her qualifications ( “How Marissa Roy plans to transform the L.A. city attorney’s office,” Nov. 4).

One mention of her fashion choices? Fine. But the fixation began in pre-election coverage and continues even after her victory. Apparently, her “jewel-toned blazers” are more newsworthy than her professional accomplishments or vision for Los Angeles.

Roy has a compelling track record and substantive plans for the city. Surely there’s enough material there to fill your word count without repeatedly discussing her clothing.

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It’s 2026. Can we finally evaluate accomplished women in public office by their merits rather than their wardrobes?

Lisa Redmond, Venice