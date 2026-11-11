Letters to the Editor: Elevated rail lines would solve a lot of L.A.’s transportation problems

To the editor: It is great to hear that Mayor-elect Nithya Raman is planning on focusing on transportation ( “Public transit issues expected to be high priority under Raman administration,” Nov. 6). It is key to so many other issues. For example, building housing without transportation will cause as many problems as it solves. For too long, real transportation options have been deferred. Elevated rail lines along the busiest corridors are the quickest and cheapest way to address a number of problems and will take more cars off the roads than bike lanes or dedicated busways.

Elevated lines could be done in a reasonable time frame, not 25 years. An elevated rail line along Route 66, from Glendale to West Los Angeles, would take many cars off the road and permit building of more residential units without causing unbearable congestion.

Cities such as Bangkok and Chicago have elevated lines that carry thousands of people daily through the densest areas. Let’s put in the transportation infrastructure quickly to allow a better, more livable Los Angeles for all.

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Harlan Levinson, Los Angeles