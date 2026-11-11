Letters to the Editor: Russia’s war on Ukraine would be over by now if it weren’t for Trump

To the editor: The war waged by Russia against Ukraine would now be over, with Ukraine the victor, were it not for the disgraceful tilt of American policy in favor of the despot Vladimir Putin ( “Drone and missile attacks wound 9 as Ukraine prepares for talks with Russia and the U.S.,” Nov. 7). The smaller country has outfought the invaders, displaying remarkable valor, resourcefulness and steadfastness. We can see now that with our full support, the Ukrainians would have been able to go beyond stalemate and start retaking territory from the Russians. Then the aggressor would have sought peace to cut its losses.

Instead of going shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO allies to aid Ukraine, we have denied it vital air defense assets, intelligence and munitions, while instead materially assisting Putin and high-pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make unilateral concessions. Administration actions have betrayed our country’s fine tradition of coming to the defense of peaceful countries assaulted by bully nations. Rather than earning a peace prize, President Trump has gained a permanent place in the free world’s hall of shame.

William L. Winslow, Santa Monica