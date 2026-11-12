Letters to the Editor: I wonder how those who fled California are feeling after the blue wave

Supporters of Democrat James Talarico, who won a key Senate race in Texas, cheer as they watch midterm election returns on Nov. 3 in Austin, Texas.

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To the editor: For years, the “California exodus” was cited as proof that people were fleeing high taxes and one-party rule ( “They fled California for Republican Texas. Then the blue wave hit the Lone Star State,” Nov. 10). Texas, Arizona and Nevada are among the states that drew the most Californians. Research shows that many of those who left leaned Republican and often chose states that matched their politics.

I wonder how they felt on the morning of Nov. 4.

Texas Democrats unseated Gov. Greg Abbott, won every statewide executive office and took the state House for the first time since 2003. Arizona Democrats now hold the governorship and both legislative chambers for the first time since 1966. Nevada Democrats ousted Gov. Joe Lombardo and swept every statewide office.

Maybe the politics followed them. Or maybe what drove them out was never the color of the state’s politics, but rent, mortgages and paychecks, worries voters act on wherever they live.

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To those who made the move: Was it worth it?

Alfredo A. Hernández, East Hollywood

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To the editor: All the people I know who fled to Texas did so for the tax benefits and lower housing costs. Coming from California, their sold home equity was significant compared with the cost of a Texas home. Those benefits are, of course, linked to state policy. You get what you pay for.

Whether that changes now remains to be seen. I am staying in California.

David Kay, Playa Vista