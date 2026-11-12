Letters to the Editor: Republicans have only themselves to blame for California’s gerrymandering

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To the editor: This situation is entirely on President Trump and all his enablers ( “Millions of Californians have been cast adrift. For nothing,” Nov. 11). You live by the gerrymandering, you get an electoral drubbing by the gerrymandering. If that means we have gerrymandering in California through the 2030 election, that’s the price for the GOP breaking the rules.

It does no good to observe that the gerrymanders weren’t really necessary for the 2026 midterms. As columnist Mark Z. Barabak acknowledges, we only found that out after the results came in. In 2025, it was far from obvious. Responding with blue gerrymanders, here and in other states, was a necessary reaction.

To his point that approximately 25% of the state’s voters have their “representation” reduced down to 8%, here’s what I say to that: Maybe you shouldn’t support a party that doesn’t support democracy or the rule of law. Maybe you shouldn’t support a party that, until last year, was way out ahead on gerrymandering. And a party that is solely behind voter suppression.

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Maybe a party like that needs to be reduced to 8% of the state’s caucus to reform itself. It’s not that every Republican in California supports that authoritarian streak in the modern GOP; it’s that it hasn’t been a dealbreaker for them, unlike most of us.

Democrats want to get rid of gerrymandering. They’ve only been doing it to fight fire with fire. But Republicans have refused to support, and have blocked, legislation at the federal level that would stop it. So they don’t get to complain when it works against them.

Paul Giorgi, Glendale

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To the editor: Barabak is now effectively saying that I, a supporter of Proposition 50, should be condemned for depriving millions of California Republicans of representation in Congress. That I ought to have ignored the obvious attempts by the Trump administration to interfere in the 2026 election.

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Was Barabak not aware of the dread that many of us felt at our concern for the very future of our democracy?

Anyone with any knowledge of the politics of the last election was grimly aware that California was already depriving a significant portion of its residents.

Larry Harmell, Los Angeles