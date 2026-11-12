Letters to the Editor: Criticism of others isn’t a qualification for higher office

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To the editor: It is hard to know what skill set will be needed for the newly created position of Los Angeles county executive ( “L.A. County Supervisor Horvath first to file papers to run for elected county executive job,” Nov. 9). But if criticizing others is a qualification, then L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is more than qualified.

First, it was Mayor Karen Bass after the fires. Instead of helping Bass, Horvath just fanned the political flames. Now more criticism of county Supervisor Kathryn Barger. These people have far more experience than Horvath.

The new L.A. County executive will need to work with the mayor and supervisors, not have them looking over their shoulders to avoid political knives. Perhaps Horvath should put her energy into doing the job she has and actually serve the people of Los Angeles.

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Political ambition and criticizing others are not qualifications for higher office. We expect and deserve better.

Rodney Kemerer, Beverly Hills