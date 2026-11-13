Letters to the Editor: We should give Trump his arch — one we can celebrate removing in 2029

To the editor: There is a long and venerable tradition of building temporary triumphal arches to commemorate special occasions ( “Trump says the towering arch he wants built might be dedicated to military veterans,” Nov. 11). These structures, built of lath and plaster, were meant to be torn down after the celebration was over. Chicago built one for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. New York erected three along Fifth Avenue in 1889 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of George Washington’s inauguration. One, at Washington Square, was permanently replaced in stone.

Why not let President Trump build a temporary arch whose removal we can celebrate in January 2029? Better yet, why not an inflatable arch, like a colossal bounce house, that we can simply unplug and cart away? Less mess, and what better symbol of the inflated ego, hollowness and hot air of the current regime?

Alexander Ward, Santa Monica