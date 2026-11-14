Letters to the Editor: Trump is settling political scores instead of addressing actual issues

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance attend a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

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To the editor: President Trump apparently wants Vice President JD Vance to focus on corruption in Democratic-led cities and states ( “Trump pulls Vance from Iran talks, saying ‘we don’t need a deal,’” Nov. 12). Does he believe there is no corruption in Republican-led states? Or is he just wasting resources?

Why not direct attention to the issues that truly affect Americans: healthcare, education, the economy, inflation and the rising cost of living?

Americans want to build better lives for themselves and their families. These are the issues that deserve our leaders’ attention — what they are elected to address.

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Instead, this appears to be a vendetta against those who disagree with the president.

We all deserve leadership focused on improving Americans’ lives, not settling political scores.

Maxine Moshay, Los Angeles