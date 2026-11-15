Letters to the Editor: The Democrats have plenty of viable presidential candidates, unlike the GOP

A protest sign hangs near the White House on Nov. 4, the day after the Democrats won control of Congress.

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To the editor: I love columnist Steve Lopez to death but believe he misthought and misspoke when he said the Democrats have “a shortage of bankable presidential prospects” ( “Trump, who so bitterly divided us, was awful enough to unite us. At least temporarily,” Nov. 4) Was he thinking perhaps of the benighted Republican crop, i.e, the devilish Vice President JD Vance, the diminished Secretary of State Marco Rubio or the dastardly Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth?

The Democratic field is wide and deep. I’ll give you a quick, random and incomplete list: Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. And that’s just the men. Looking at the women, there’s Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New Mexico Gov.-elect Deb Haaland, among many, many others.

It’s a thoroughly bankable embarrassment of riches versus a plague of misfits and the utterly unworthy.

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Susan Hanger, Topanga

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To the editor: Republican presidential hopefuls must contend not only with President Trump’s miserable record, but also his attentive ear ( “The 2028 campaign has begun, and it’s the most interesting in decades,” Nov. 12). Because he’ll be listening, they’ll have to tell Americans how they would make the country better and safer without admitting that anything important is amiss. One careless comment could end their campaigns.

Democrats should take the Republicans’ problem — millions of votes hanging on the slender thread of Trump’s feelings — as both a gift and a warning. If any issue can entangle their party in a similar way, it is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Democratic primary voters will force candidates to plainly state their positions, and whatever rough consensus emerges will surely anger some.

The inevitable fights are better had sooner rather than later. At least give the purists who threaten to sit out the election ample time to imagine how their priorities will fare under a third MAGA administration.

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Michael Smith, Georgetown, Ky.