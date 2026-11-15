Letters to the Editor: A group of children can apparently show more reverence than Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, and his wife Jennifer Rauchet attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

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To the editor: Many years ago, I was fortunate to accompany my daughter as a chaperone on her middle school’s spring break trip to many places on the East Coast that were instrumental in forming our nation. Arlington National Cemetery emerged as my favorite stop. The place is just so solemn.

I remember holding back tears as the school’s principal and I shared our memories of President Kennedy’s assassination while viewing the eternal flame at his gravesite and looking out over the awesome Washington skyline. I hope that view never changes. We also witnessed a changing of the guard and one of the students was selected to place a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

All of the more than 100 students were quiet and respectful. Amazing that our secretary of Defense and his entourage couldn’t show the same reverence as these 13-year-olds did ( “Hegseth and staff reprimanded by guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” Nov. 11).

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Greg Tettemer, Fullerton