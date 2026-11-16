Letters to the Editor: Trump administration’s aversion to climate action has a simple explanation

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To the editor: While representatives of 196 countries have traveled to Turkey for the COP31 U.N. Climate Summit, the Trump administration has stubbornly elected not to send a delegation ( “World leaders urge stronger and faster action at U.N. climate talks over inadequate response,” Nov. 11). Thankfully, California is sending a substantial contingent of officials.

The effects of climate change caused by fossil fuel combustion are plainly obvious: fires, rising sea levels, hotter temperatures, excess deaths and ocean temperatures killing vital ecosystems. COP31 is designed to address the causes and solutions. It is nearly inconceivable that our federal leaders not only turn a blind eye, but use taxpayer dollars to thwart solutions like wind and solar.

But there is an explanation. According to estimates from the International Renewable Energy Agency, more than $3 trillion in fossil-fuel assets sit underground that cannot be burned if the planet is to avoid devastating changes. Our administration seeks to facilitate the burning of that fuel. It disregards the future of our children so that fossil-fuel companies can rake in record profits. Shame on this administration.

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Michael Selna, Huntington Beach

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To the editor: We’ve been hearing scientists warn of a coming climate crisis for at least five decades. Inflation was a top issue in the November elections, but if we don’t do anything about climate change, we will be in for chronic inflation in the future due to damages caused by extreme weather, wildfires, higher insurance premiums, food insecurity, droughts, floods and heat deaths (including livestock), and the list goes on. We are just at the beginning of this movie; it will get much worse.

Political leaders must communicate the dire situation, push back on disinformation and lead by pushing for action to transition away from generating greenhouse gases. I haven’t seen enough political leaders acknowledge this, which is mystifying because most of the population realizes climate change needs addressing.

Additionally, because renewable energy is now the cheapest form of energy , if we don’t transition, our industries will suffer in the world market because of higher energy costs from traditional fossil fuel sources.

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Wayne Morgan, Ventura