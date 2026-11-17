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To the editor: While it is important for the lines of communication to be open among world leaders at all times, the dog and pony show about to take place in China is a waste of time ( “Three men, three agendas: Trump, Putin and Xi will meet in China,” Nov. 13). Without a doubt, President Trump wants to be and rule like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. Because he isn’t and can’t, he just wants to play nice, mistakenly believing Putin and Xi to be his friends.

China’s rise as a superpower is unmistakable. Russia’s aid to Iran and its four-year war with Ukraine are both on a neverending path. Trump is a lame-duck president with a soon-to-be adverse Congress.

The Los Angeles Times has reported a senior Trump official as saying that no agreement is likely to be reached, but hopefully a productive ongoing conversation can begin. This is highly unlikely given the timing of this photo op. Trump should stay home, play golf at his club and spare us the praise he will shower upon himself and our adversaries.

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Maurice M. Garcia, Newbury Park

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To the editor: Regarding the article about the upcoming Shenzhen conference between the U.S., Russia and China, a more appropriate comparison than the 1945 Yalta Conference may be the 1938 Munich Conference .

At the Munich Conference, Germany, Britain, France and Italy agreed to give Germany the Sudetenland portion of Czechoslovakia (Poland and Hungary were also awarded small pieces of Czechoslovakia). Czechoslovakia wasn’t represented at the conference.

This parallels the Shenzhen conference in that the future of Ukraine may be discussed but Ukraine, like Czechoslovakia at Munich, was not invited.

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Josh Kiok, Chatsworth