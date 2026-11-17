The downtown L.A. skyline is seen beyond the Los Angeles River on Nov. 5.

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To the editor: I had to read this article twice to make sure I didn’t miss something ( “Downtown L.A.’s long-awaited comeback may finally be taking shape,” Nov. 14). Specifically, I did not see one mention of Mayor Karen Bass. Over the last four years, her name has been implicated in all the woes L.A. has experienced. Today, we read that COVID-19 was actually the primary factor in the decline of our great city.

Meanwhile, according to Sunday’s front-page article, things have actually improved in downtown Los Angeles. Somehow, apparently, many serious issues have been addressed. There’s a decline in crime, fewer vacancies, less graffiti and trash and more tourism, business, policing and teams addressing mental health. Wow, impressive. Miraculous, even.

This had to be L.A.’s best-kept secret. Interesting that it comes to light 12 days after the Nov. 3 mayoral election.

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Someone deserves some credit for overseeing all this improvement. If the Los Angeles Times won’t acknowledge it, I will. Thank you, Mayor Karen Bass.

Laura Owen, Marina del Rey

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To the editor: The report on the “upswing” of downtown does not comport with real life. The tide of Skid Row has inundated the Historic Core along Spring Street. Agitated mentally ill people threaten violence on the subway.

The Los Angeles body politic is content to leave people in utter filth on the sidewalks rather than compel institutionalization. These factors only worsen.

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Dan Silver, Los Angeles