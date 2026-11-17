This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Jack Dolan’s point about the shortage of doctors and nurses in the U.S. defeats his own argument against Medicare for All ( “The blue wave brings a growing chorus for Medicare for All. Here are the challenges,” Nov. 6). A lack of trained specialists nationwide affects everyone, not just Medicare patients.

I have private insurance with a large, university-based HMO, and I also need to wait between three and six months to see a specialist. Doctors do not magically appear just because someone has private insurance. A shortage is a shortage.

Let’s address the second issue Dolan raises: The lack of funding creates a shortage specifically for Medicare professionals. My employer currently pays $1,500 a month for my healthcare premium; it goes to a private insurer. That’s $18,000 a year. I am one of roughly 65,000 employees in my organization.

Advertisement

Together, we pay $1.17 billion every year solely for health insurance. Now multiply that by every company, organization, business and individual in America who has private health insurance. How much money is going to for-profit insurance companies? Trillions of dollars?

I think we can cover the cost of the extra doctors and nurses once we reallocate all the trillions we spend on private insurance to a Medicare for All system. Plus, that money will no longer be siphoned off to executive salaries, year-end bonuses, shareholders or marketing teams. It can go to the medical professionals who work so hard to make sure that everyone, rich or poor, employed or retired, gets decent healthcare.

Like most budgeting issues, the problem is not a shortage of money, but where the money is being spent.

Advertisement

Daniel Badiak, Los Angeles