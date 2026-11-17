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To the editor: This article raises an important question: Will Congress put its constitutional responsibilities ahead of party loyalty ( “Republicans acknowledge voters rejected them but show little appetite for breaking with Trump,” Nov. 13)?

The recent election was about more than the war with Iran and the rising cost of living. Voters also expressed concern about government corruption, presidential overreach and threats to our democracy.

We voted against many policies and actions of the administration, including those that weaken environmental protections and diminish funding for scientific research, and efforts to erase or rewrite our history. We also voted against a Congress that failed to provide meaningful oversight.

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The new Democratic majority must understand the responsibility that comes with this opportunity. It must show up, exercise its constitutional authority, defend our democratic institutions and act in the public interest. Voters expect more than promises.

Elizabeth McLendon, San Juan Capistrano

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To the editor: The article noted that the chair of the House GOP’s campaign arm said, “[The voters], rightly so, felt gas was too high, things were too expensive. … The mistake Republicans made is we didn’t convey to them that we cared about that and cared about them.”

The fact is that most elected GOP leaders didn’t care nearly as much about the effect of high prices on their constituents and working Americans as they cared about protecting their positions by pandering to President Trump and his agenda.

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Trump instructed his followers to vote as if he was on the ballot. It appears that a strong majority of voters did just that.

Steve Freedman, Venice

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To the editor: Politicians always act shocked when young voters turn out, mostly because they never bother to listen to them between elections ( “Young voters overwhelmingly backed Democrats this year. The question is whether they’ll stay,” Nov. 12).

After 25 years hosting TV talk shows, I enrolled this fall at age 61 as a full-time freshman at Santa Monica College. To hear what students actually care about when nobody is grading them, I started conducting live interviews right on the campus quad — no scripts, no pre-interviews, no soundbites.

Lines of 19-year-olds waited between classes just to be heard. They weren’t apathetic or glued to their phones; they were anxious about rent, jobs and leaders who talk at them instead of with them.

Young voters aren’t tuned out. They’re just tired of being ignored.

John Kerwin, Santa Monica

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To the editor: Republicans refuse to see the realities of the blue tsunami that just hit them in the midterms. Instead of introspection, they are fear-mongering by saying that the Democrats will usher in socialism and communism.

Veronique De Rugy states in her column: “The administration also took an equity stake in 41 companies, many of which have connections to members’ friends and family” ( “If the right was so afraid of Democrats, why didn’t they back better policies?,” Nov. 12). Ironically, government equity stakes are a form of state ownership that is also known as the means of production, which is the definition of communism.

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Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica