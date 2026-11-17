Robynn Franson, left, and her mother, Frances Franson, wait at LAX for their flight home to Canada on Friday.

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To the editor: Fixing what caused the ground stop and accountability need to be the focus. It’s hard to fathom that the known conditions that led to the ground stop were not a national top priority requiring action ( “Nationwide ground stop lifted, but passengers remain stranded at airports,” Nov. 13).

The administration is putting the blame on Congress. The claim is new equipment did not work properly with old equipment, causing malfunction. How was that circumstance not anticipated?

The current administration opted to allocate $45 billion to immigrant detention centers and who knows how much for the White House ballroom, Reflecting Pool, paving over the Rose Garden, renovating the Qatari jet, golfing trips and multiple projects to enhance the Trump name. Where were its priorities?

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The priority now needs to be developing a plan with extremely nonpartisan oversight to best assure thoroughness, safety and effectiveness for the nation’s skies. How can the American people, regardless of political affiliation, not demand accountability from this president to best serve the nation?

Sidney Pelston, Marina del Rey

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To the editor: My husband and I were among the many travelers whose planes were grounded on Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration. I want to give a shout-out to my fellow travelers and the admirable behavior most demonstrated in a very stressful situation.

Our plane was en route from Burbank to Las Vegas, minutes away from takeoff, when our pilot learned our plane was grounded. After one hour on the tarmac, we returned to a gate to deplane. We then spent three hours in baggage claim waiting for our luggage.

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In that time, I witnessed my fellow travelers commiserate with humor, go out of their way to assist one another and treat the airline employees with civility. I was delighted that none of the temper tantrums that I expected occurred. If there is a silver lining to Friday’s fiasco, it is that my faith in humanity, which has been sorely tested in recent years, was boosted.

Catherine Watson, La Cañada Flintridge

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To the editor: If the facts stated in this article are accurate, the answer is simple: Replace Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy with a more competent leader ( “Airport nightmares continue as FAA struggles to pinpoint blame for historic meltdown,” Nov. 14).

It makes no sense to blame Congress for not funding an additional $30 billion when, of the amount funded in 2025, $8 billion remains unobligated and $11 billion is unspent. Furthermore, 70% of the system already has been fitted with fiber optics, replacing copper.

It should be obvious to all that Duffy has no idea of the daily operations or of the actual needs of the FAA. Modifying computer systems always carries a risk of failure. Why was this update scheduled during this high-travel period?

Install a replacement who is technically competent enough for the task.

Joel Jacobs, Laguna Niguel

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To the editor: At one time in my checkered career, I had a big role at the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Examiner in managing editorial production systems with the guiding principle of never missing an edition.

I would never allow changes to the system to be made on a Friday, the busiest production day (Saturday, Sunday and Monday editions would be affected). We always had backup plans when changes were installed and we tested the changes before implementation.

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Last Friday’s changes to the FAA system show the incompetence of this administration and the overall cavalier attitude it has for all aspects of governing and oversight.

Jim Angius, Westlake Village

This writer worked at the Los Angeles Times from 1989 to 2023, most recently as news operations executive editor.