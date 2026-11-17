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To the editor: When I read that the olive ridley sea turtles had hatched, I was thrilled ( “California’s first native-born sea turtles hatch and scuttle into the sea,” Nov. 14). But once the excitement faded, I was left with dread. While we celebrate the success of this clutch, the concerning side of this story is being glossed over in favor of the cute.

Before September, the farthest north these turtles had nested was more than 700 miles south of Orange County. This year’s strong El Niño could give us an excuse to write off this occurrence as an anomaly, but California’s Ocean Protection Council already reports early signs of marine species moving north, likely due to ocean warming.

I am 15 years old. By the time I’m an adult, olive ridleys may nest regularly on our local beaches. As much as I’d love to see them, they are a visible sign that our ocean is warming. Let’s treat this as the warning it is and protect our beaches.

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Elane Flowers, Laguna Niguel