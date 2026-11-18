Offshore oil and gas platform Harvest, in the Point Arguello field of the Santa Maria Basin off the California coast.

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To the editor: The oil platforms off the California coast represent a huge investment in infrastructure, and they support a thriving community of sea life ( “Offshore oil rigs could be ‘toppled’ off California under Trump plan,” Nov. 15). Instead of just considering “toppling, severing or abandonment,” can’t we be more creative and imagine repurposing the platforms?

Remove the industrial elements and polluted parts, add wind turbines, and turn them into useful ocean buildings: resort hotels, timeshares, recreational playgrounds, all with twinkling nighttime lights. Then take the $200 million that will not have to be paid for their removal and invest it in environmental justice and climate mitigation. Win-win-win.

Dennis Thompson, Santa Barbara