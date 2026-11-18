A condemned inmate in 2024 is led to his cell in San Quentin’s Death Row, which was closed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

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To the editor: Columnist George Skelton and I agree: California’s death penalty is broken and must be abolished ( “The arrogance of Newsom’s death penalty commutations,” Nov. 16). But insisting Gov. Gavin Newsom wait for its dismantling discounts the intolerable risk of wrongful convictions in a system where nearly 70% of condemned people lack appointed habeas counsel to investigate claims of innocence.

In 2018 , the California Supreme Court explained that its clemency oversight role “does not require” that it determine whether each individual deserves clemency, but whether the governor’s action is a legitimate exercise of his power. The justices need not relitigate 382 convictions to recognize this system’s failures.

Newsom proposes merely to replace death sentences with life without parole. This releases no one. Applying that remedy uniformly, in light of the death penalty’s known defects and risks, is neither arbitrary nor an abuse of power. To the contrary, it is fair, necessary and — given what we know about the flaws in our system — overdue.

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Joseph Trigilio, Los Angeles

This writer is executive director of Loyola’s Project for the Innocent, a wrongful conviction clinic serving Los Angeles County.

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To the editor: Skelton misunderstands Newsom’s decision to commute all of California’s death sentences. The governor acted because systemic deficiencies and dysfunction make it inappropriate for anyone to be sentenced to death under the state’s current laws, whatever the circumstances of their crimes. The Supreme Court doesn’t need to review each case individually for the same reasons the governor didn’t.

What distinguishes those sentenced to death from those who are not? The race of the victim; the race of the defendant; the county in which the crime occurred; whether the crime occurred in the 20th or the 21st century; the quality of the defendant’s appointed trial counsel; the adequacy of the county’s funding for the trial defense; the quality of the pretrial settlement negotiations; and the number of people of color on the jury.

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Robert Bacon, Oakland

This writer is a former prosecutor who has represented clients under California death sentences since 1990.

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To the editor: Despite political risk, Newsom’s unilateral move on the death penalty is a morally courageous act. The prophetic edge of such a radically pro-life stance invites reflection upon the lingering violence of racism and nativism within American society.

Newsom made progress in moral clarity on the dignity of every person and the inhumanity of perpetuating violence in taking another’s life. This says that the governor has found a deeper humanity, not that he’s breaking promises. Every execution on American soil diminishes every American.

Craig M. Butters, San Clemente

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To the editor: I do not see an abuse of power or arrogance in Newsom’s courageous decision. As a governor, he has the right to grant clemency. I read his statement carefully, and it shows no arrogance. He is rather humble and honest.

I praise his decision and respect him more than ever.

Yoko Otani-Spurlin, Sacramento