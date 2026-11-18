To the editor: I hope everyone who reads Michael Liu’s piece about L.A.’s super-sized gentrification sees the situation for what it is: a gift to the state of California as well as Los Angeles ( “Gentrification by billionaire: How the rich get displaced by the ultrarich in L.A.’s toniest ZIP Codes,” Nov. 16). It’s not like these parcels were ever going to be multifamily units or low-income housing. They are where the wealth has been and continues to be.

Do the math. With the first two homes Liu mentions, the new property taxes generated will be more than $1 million and rising for as long as these properties remain. Renovations pump millions into the local economy. The taxes and maintenance go on and up forever.

Let’s just say thank you and take the win, people.

Jeff Belated, Chatsworth

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To the editor: While I don’t begrudge anyone their hard-earned wealth, I can’t imagine anyone reading this article and not feeling that there’s something intrinsically wrong with a city in which multimillion-dollar mansions are considered teardowns while some 45,000 residents are literally homeless and millions more are struggling financially.

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The wealth inequality in this country, aided by a rigged tax system, is cruel and unprecedented, but the uber-rich spend hundreds of millions of dollars in every election to make sure that nothing changes. The first priority of the new Democrat-controlled Congress should be to overturn Citizens United and every other Supreme Court decision that has allowed the wealthy to buy and own our politicians. Until we get money out of politics, nothing will ever get better.

Stephen Bulka, Los Angeles