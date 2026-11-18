To the editor: I am writing to applaud San José Mayor Matt Mahan for his informative and bold op-ed ( “Authorities need more tools to help unhoused Californians who don’t want help,” Nov. 12). I have been working with the extremely mentally ill and severe substance users in the streets and clinics of L.A. for 23 years. I have identified the lack of appropriate, medically necessary care for this population as our state’s single most grotesque oversight.

As a family physician and addiction specialist, I have taken on the task walking the streets of Skid Row, offering psychiatric treatment to people who look like they might need it. My heart aches for the ones who won’t accept my help. Many are covered in urine, feces, vomit, lice and/or cockroaches, at times with no shoes or clothes.

No matter how many times I try to hospitalize someone by calling 911, I’m told, “Welcome to Skid Row!” This is the culture that we have become accustomed to. However, the police know if they do hospitalize someone, they’ll see them again in a couple days because of the lack of medically necessary housing that heals. The medical professionals have the arduous task of deciding who gets the limited beds available.

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Enough is enough. These people are our brothers, sisters and children. Time to step up and take care of our family.

Susan Partovi, Redondo Beach

This writer is the author of “Renegade MD: A Doctor’s Stories from the Streets.”

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To the editor: Mahan’s op-ed is a brilliant assessment on what needs to be done regarding the homelessness issue.

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Every day I walk past countless homeless people, and it is such a tragic situation. What bothers me is that not enough is being done to save them and offer them a sense of hope for a better life. Our government needs to immediately develop a means to save the lives of the men, women and children who are living and dying on our streets. This should be a top priority.

When I was teaching high school in the 1980s, one of my students said that homeless people “are lazy and need to get a job,” at which point another student, a 16-year-old, got up out of her seat and ran out of my class in tears. I later found out that she was living on the streets of downtown San Diego with her mother. They could no longer afford housing due to all the development that was going on in the Gaslamp area where they had once lived. They were evicted and could not afford another place anywhere in the city.

Instead of building gold ballrooms, triumphal arches, more golf courses and more lavish homes, our government could easily assist those in need — and it needs to do so now.

Larry Zeiger, San Diego

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To the editor: Mahan argues for the use of coercive control to treat mentally ill Californians but fails to cite extensive research that finds that coercive control, in addition to being antithetical to civil liberties, does not work. He also repeats the long-debunked notion that mental illness is caused merely by “chemicals in their brains.”

It is disingenuous to highlight a medical problem while ignoring medical knowledge on the subject. He could benefit from speaking with those he claims to want to help.

Marketa Sims, Irvine

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To the editor: Thank you, Mahan! Finally, someone who cuts to the chase about the homelessness debacle. The root problem is not the housing crisis and never has been. People living on the streets under unsanitary conditions are by definition a harm to themselves and others, all the more so if they’re mentally ill or on drugs, of which there are many.

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It’s thus absurd and immoral to allow them to decide for themselves whether they can be removed to a shelter or treatment facility. Therefore, all efforts and expenditures must be directed toward providing these alternatives. They must not go toward another massive condominium complex for the well-to-do, with a smattering of units affordable for the somewhat less well-to-do, leaving the homeless to fend for themselves and offend common sense and human decency.

Vincent Brook, Los Angeles