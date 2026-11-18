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To the editor: I almost burst my brain artery — again — reading about President Trump’s attempt to cut funding research grants at UC schools because of his dislike of diversity, equity and inclusion ( “Supreme Court hands UC researchers a win over Trump’s grant cuts,” Nov. 16).

In December 1990, my brain basilar artery ruptured and a small local hospital told my family to prepare for my death. My co-workers at UCLA found a neurosurgeon there who helped me access the third and final research clinical trial of theirs that saved my life. The method used on me is now used nationwide on thousands.

How does Trump’s senseless hatred of diversity justify stopping research that could possibly save your life?

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Jeanne Smart, Long Beach