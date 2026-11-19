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To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg sure worked hard to prove that the Democrats are conceding to conservative values (moving “rightward”), using Democratic U.S. Sen.-elect Scott Colom’s pro-border security and pro-2nd Amendment stances to support his point ( “True conservatives can find a silver lining in the midterm shellacking,” Nov. 17).

Goldberg is simply repeating the stereotype that Democrats want open borders and to “take away your guns.” That’s not true. Former Vice President Kamala Harris stated definitively that she owned a gun. The Biden administration did not throw the borders open.

The real issue is that the people (Republicans, Democrats and independents) voted for change because Congress has done absolutely nothing for the last two years except allow corruption and unchecked authoritarianism. It’s done this in the most un-Regan-esque way: rampant cronyism, deficit spending, communist-like investment into private enterprise and, of course, attacks on its own people by masked government agents.

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The Republican Party lost its way years ago. Goldberg uses the term “die-hard Republicans,” but I’d like to see him lay out for readers exactly what these die-hards believe in because from my perspective, “there is no there there.”

Wendy Winter, Los Angeles