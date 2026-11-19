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To the editor: Guest contributor Michael Eric Dyson’s op-ed articulates the detrimental actions of our current administration with respect to higher education ( “Voters stood up for diversity and merit, as universities failed to do,” Nov. 18).

The same observations pertain to many other areas of our public welfare. My field for 50-plus years has been transportation infrastructure. For decades, the nation has benefited from partnership between the federal government, states and local jurisdictions and public authorities. Federal grants to complement local investment allowed the U.S. to achieve wide acclaim. To the dismay of many professionals and the citizenry, our global standing has diminished — as it has in education and so many other areas of public responsibility.

A modest example: Cost-effectiveness, equity and extent of local investment have long been the primary criteria for awarding federal grants in highways, transit and many other areas of public infrastructure. The new federal proposal for awarding such grants in the future adds two additional criteria: local community birth rates and marriage rates. The higher the percentage of both, the better the community scores for receiving federal grants.

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The current administration and its allies decry “social engineering” and “wokeness” in favor of “merit.” Really? We professionals wonder whether this proposal is a joke. If it is not a joke, it demonstrates the total lack of seriousness with which the Trump administration approaches the crucial need for infrastructure investment (read: the Federal Aviation Administration).

One can only hope that Congress dispenses with such utter foolishness in authorizing the next version of the U.S. Surface Transportation Bill next year.

Mike Schneider, Laguna Beach

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To the editor: Dyson’s op-ed on the remarkable diversity of the newly elected congressional representatives, senators and governors omitted two members of this amazing group of public servants: Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa, the first Latina to hold that office in Texas, and Gov.-elect Amy Acton, the first woman to be elected governor of Ohio. These two women deserve to be mentioned on his list of historic firsts in the 2026 midterms.

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Marleen Pugach, Culver City

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To the editor: The headline “Voters stood up for diversity and merit” contains a contradiction in terms. Merit means selection based on performance, while diversity, in this context, means selection based on membership in a particular category or group. The tension goes beyond wording; it lies at the heart of the controversy.

Neither side has an ideal champion. For the last 50 years, the university system has allowed ideology to shape faculty hiring and classroom instruction. On the other hand, the purported champion of “merit” is, as Dyson describes him, a bully and hardly a worthy representative of that principle.

We need to reform our education system, whatever terminology we use, with a clearer commitment to fair standards and educational excellence.

Jack Kaczorowski, Los Angeles