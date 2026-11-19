To the editor: This article contains the one phrase that shows why acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, and every Cabinet choice in President Trump’s second term, is improper: the description of Cao as a “Trump loyalist” ( “Trump’s pick for Navy secretary acknowledges the Iran war is straining military resources,” Nov. 17).

Article VI of the U.S. Constitution broke with hundreds of years of tradition by requiring every elected and appointed federal official, which includes all military personnel, to take an oath of loyalty to the laws of that Constitution. It is not an oath to an individual or a party, nor is it an oath to blindly follow the commands of your superiors. The U.S. Senate, if it was doing its job, would not be confirming appointees based on their loyalty to Trump, but instead on their loyalty to the Constitution, as well as their qualifications.

Unfortunately, Senate Majority Leader John Thune forgot that oath of loyalty to the Constitution as he pushed through Trump’s appointees, many of them clearly unqualified. I hope that our incoming senators in 2027 will remember their oath of loyalty to the Constitution and not replace it with an oath of loyalty to a party.

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Jim Winterroth, Sioux Falls, S.D.