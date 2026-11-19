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To the editor: Democrats need to recognize that courting Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the MAHA movement is a fool’s errand ( “Democrats, don’t be so quick to boot RFK Jr. from office,” Nov. 17). Impeaching Kennedy to limit the ongoing damage must be a top priority.

Kennedy and his MAHA beliefs are not evidence-based. All Americans want clean water, safe food and to be healthy. MAHA expressing surface platitudes coupled with fearmongering is not a mix worth pursuing. Think of this truism: Something banned in the U.S. can be perfectly fine to use in Europe and vice versa, thanks to small differences in regulatory philosophy. The opposite idea is often reflexively made in MAHA spaces. Politics and scare tactics exist on both sides of the pond.

Look deeper. Bring forth evidence-based policies that work for everyone. If some MAHA supporters agree, fine — let them come to you. But courting MAHA is courting disaster. Learn from Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-La.) mistake. Don’t repeat it.

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Richard Green, Ventura

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To the editor: Thank you, guest contributor Tim Ryan, for presenting such a measured and rational approach to dealing with the Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy has presented a unique challenge. Some of his positions promote actions that are long overdue, such as his focus on controlling pesticides and other chemicals in our foods, while others have clearly proved dangerous.

The Democrats should obviously seize this rare opportunity to work with a health secretary who is apparently not beholden to big money to enact as wide a range of measures as we can agree on.

Arlette Chew, Lawndale

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To the editor: Ryan says Democrats should not be so quick to boot out Kennedy. Ryan’s rationale is that removing him would be a strategic mistake on policy and politics. He goes on about MAHA, with one slight reference to our anger.

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All I can say is that the U.S. losing its measles eradication status is more than enough reason. Not to mention the easing of vaccine mandates and what he has done to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration.

Enough. I’m all for healthy eating, but this is not the man to enforce it, and he needs to go. Now. End of discussion.

Sarah Michel, Valley Village

