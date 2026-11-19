To the editor: I realize that Mary McNamara’s column is about a skit on “Saturday Night Live,” not really about the difficult job of caregiving ( “‘SNL’s’ ‘Sister’ skit said the quiet bit out loud: It’s not that men can’t; they just don’t want to,” Nov. 17). In that context, I want to recognize my brother Bill, who was the primary caregiver for both my parents when they needed the help in their older adult years.

It was not my sister or me, even though we supported him from afar. He took on caregiving willingly, without complaint, and did a superb job. Thank you, Bill.

I have met many men and women who have done the same for their parents. Let’s recognize all these caregivers for the loving work that they do.

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Jackie Hughes, Culver City