Kurt Schroeder, 71, of Los Angeles gets a COVID vaccine at Kaiser Venice Medical Office in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2026.

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To the editor: Guest contributor Kevin J. Morrison makes a vital point in this op-ed: Public research funding must be tied to modern methods and measurable timelines, not open-ended institutional habits ( “Medical breakthroughs shouldn’t take decades,” Nov. 19).

When nine out of 10 drugs that pass animal testing fail in human trials, sticking to legacy validation models isn’t just slow, it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars and patient lives. Pairing artificial intelligence-driven data analysis with human-centric testing like organoids and tissue screening offers a practical way to catch dead ends early and accelerate real therapies.

Just as important is Morrison’s call for open data sharing and clear accountability milestones. Public investment should break down institutional silos rather than subsidize decades of repetitive research. If taxpayers are funding the next wave of medical innovation, demanding faster, transparent and patient-focused pipelines is both reasonable and urgent.

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Timothy Smith, Plano, Texas