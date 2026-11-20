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To the editor: The Los Angeles City Council’s unanimous decision to advance a fivefold to tenfold increase in land-use appeal fees is an outrageous assault on public participation and government accountability ( “Fighting City Hall will get a lot more expensive under plan backed by L.A. council,” Nov. 10).

Under the proposal, residents would pay $1,145 or $2,289, depending on their proximity to a project, simply to challenge a city land-use decision. Those without financial means would effectively be denied access to the appeals process.

And for what? The city’s projected annual savings are approximately $254,000 — practically a rounding error in a multibillion-dollar municipal budget.

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This is not meaningful fiscal reform. It appears designed to discourage appeals, reduce public scrutiny and spare elected officials the inconvenience of hearing from constituents who challenge city decisions.

Appeals are not simply frivolous because they inconvenience developers or City Hall. They are an essential safeguard against errors, unlawful approvals and decisions that harm neighborhoods. They are also frequently a prerequisite to seeking judicial relief.

Access to administrative due process should not depend on one’s bank account.

The City Council should abandon this proposal. Government accountability is a public responsibility, not a privilege available only to those who can afford it.

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Robin Rudisill, Venice