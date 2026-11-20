To the editor: The issue of L.A.’s public housing is as complex as it is serious, and I didn’t find that the information in this article offered enough clarity on the issue ( “L.A. law firm sues to block HUD rule requiring public housing residents to prove immigration status,” Nov. 17). One family’s situation does not provide enough information for any contemplation of the whole, and this one family generated more questions than answers.

Is it standard to have the same family living in public housing for 15 years, now with three grown children? Do the three siblings’ income qualify for market-rate housing? Do the parents have a house and/or land in their home country, as is sometimes the case? How long is the waiting list for federally assisted housing, and what are the situations of those waiting? Should we be squeamish about digging into these details?

In our state of intense economic and housing crises, hard questions must be asked in order to ensure that equity is being served, and that those with the greatest needs are getting help. With limited funding and long lists of people in need, the public is better served when journalists get into the weeds with needs, capacities and provisions to know what to hope for and expect from the government.

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Elizabeth Fenner, Los Angeles