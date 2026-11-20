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To the editor: I left my UC faculty position many years ago, so I was not there when the current faculty signed open letters in favor of the return of the SAT ( “The Ivy League brought back the SAT. Should UC follow?,” Nov. 18). However, the Los Angeles Times offers me the opportunity to join them by writing this letter.

In my opinion, one of the key functions of the SAT is to compensate for the quality differences between high schools. The faculty knows what it takes to become an engineer, physician or any other professional. The faculty also understands what it takes to be able to successfully study these disciplines and complete these studies in a reasonable time. A well-designed SAT is the equalizer on a national level and even helpful on an international level.

I agree with UC Berkeley economist Jesse Rothstein that we have two choices. However, “keeping [students] out” is a choice for the university, while “help[ing] them succeed” should require broad societal action way before the students attempt to enter the university.

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Finally, regarding the assertion that bringing back standardized testing “is UC breaking its promise of being an engine of social mobility,” I also have a strong opinion. When I am sitting in the doctor’s office or walking on a bridge, do I care about the “social mobility” of the doctor or engineer, or do I only care about the quality of the service I am experiencing? Striving for social mobility is a noble objective, but the solution should not be tinkering with the SAT.

Peter Hantos, Los Angeles

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To the editor: In the distant past, freshmen admitted to UC schools were required to pass a writing test called “Subject A.” Those who didn’t pass were required to take a remedial class for no credit and a small fee before proceeding to English composition courses.

In the spirit of Rothstein’s comment “we can keep them out, or we can help them succeed,” it would seem such a model might be applied to incoming freshmen to assess (and remedy if necessary) shortcomings in basic math and English skills among newly admitted students. One wonders how deficiencies were missed by admissions personnel, but once students are admitted, they should be helped to succeed.

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Susan Herney, Sunland

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To the editor: At Tuesday’s debate, Brown economist John Friedman likened the SAT to a thermometer, warning against blaming the instrument for a student’s “fever.” A Santa Barbara native who took the 1980s “Scholastic Aptitude Test,” I moved with my wife to Finland so our two children could attend its exam-free schools, and watch California’s clinical miracle. In 2025, one in eight UC San Diego freshmen tested below high school math standards (up nearly thirtyfold since 2020), yet UC graduation rates hit record highs, and a student regent-designate serenely notes a C is a passing grade.

Meanwhile, the College Board — a $1.2-billion “nonprofit” — now offers two years of free exams to revive an initialism that shed “aptitude” until it meant nothing. Still, smashing the thermometer cures no fevers; it just spares the regents from reading it.

David Woodard, Tampere, Finland

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To the editor: It looks like we have added another responsibility to our teachers’ workloads. Now they must referee fights between students ( “Beverly Hills school district is sued over the lunchtime pummeling of a student,” Nov. 17).

K-12 teachers are already accused of being responsible for declining test scores, although most educators know the real culprit is a tech-dominated culture that destroys student attention spans and undermines learning.

Richard Hofstadter, in his classic book “Anti-intellectualism in American Life” (1963), pointed out that Americans have always had a deeply embedded cultural anti-intellectualism that often dominates our thinking. Washington Irving, in his short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (1820), agrees in his characterization of Ichabod Crane and the forces that drove him out of Sleepy Hollow.

Today, we seem to have reached a historical low that is driving modern-day teachers out of our schools for reasons that are out of their control.

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Dennis Clausen, Escondido