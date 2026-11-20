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To the editor: In a recent article, the Los Angeles Times ranked every Trader Joe’s in the L.A. area ( “Every Trader Joe’s in L.A., ranked,” Nov. 18). I was disappointed that The Times failed to mention that Trader Joe’s is engaged in a serious, years-long labor dispute.

Since 2022, workers at many Trader Joe’s locations have organized to form unions. The company has delayed union recognition through legal challenges and election objections. One former employee has claimed he’s been illegally terminated over union support.

The National Labor Relations Board has addressed unfair labor practices and benefits disputes, such as a ruling that withholding certain retirement benefits from unionized workers at specific stores violates federal labor law. Trader Joe’s has also challenged the constitutionality of the NLRB and the National Labor Relations Act in legal filings.

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Many readers, such as myself, refuse to patronize companies that are hostile toward unions and we need this information, which was not presented in the article.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar