To the editor: The Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in June, holding that she was not given proper notice or an opportunity to respond before being fired. The norm-busting firing was based on a pretextual purpose of alleged mortgage fraud, which has never been adjudicated in court and has itself been improperly used to initiate litigation or investigations against some of the president’s other perceived enemies.

So how did the president respond? His loyalists set up a bizarre White House panel that would weigh whether Cook should be fired. Understandably, she is declining to participate over fears that it would undermine the independence of the Federal Reserve and that it is merely intended to pursue her firing based on a predetermined outcome, which appears to be a textbook case of a kangaroo court ( “Federal Reserve’s Cook refuses to participate in White House hearing,” Nov. 17). Everyone understands that he wants to install a new Federal Reserve governor who favors lower rates in setting monetary policy, a publicly stated obsession .

A similarly weaponized Justice Department criminal investigation was brought forth against the Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell over building renovations. It was dropped thanks to a threat to derail the nomination of the new chair; that threat was made by a member of Trump’s own party. It will likely take a newly emboldened Congress to probe whether the administration abused its investigatory powers in these instances.

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Anthony Arnaud, Laguna Niguel