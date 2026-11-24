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To the editor: Stop with the politics. I’m sick of the one-sided coverage regarding this project ( “How Newsom got caught up in crossfire over proposed Dodger Stadium gondola,” Nov. 19). Being the loudest voice in the room doesn’t mean you speak for everyone, and this column never asks residents a block away what our community actually needs: investment and jobs.

My family first opened a business in Chinatown 80 years ago — that’s why I support the gondola. For as long as we’ve been here, this community has been overlooked. Now we have a chance to secure real commitments: small-business loans, apprenticeships and cultural preservation funds.

How is making our park easier to reach a giveaway to a private business? This is the first plan in decades that treats Chinatown’s history as something worth investing in.

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Enough with the theater. When the State Parks Commission votes Dec. 2, it should listen to the people who actually live here.

Garrett Quon, Monterey Park

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To the editor: Every time I read about people opposing the Dodger Stadium gondola to keep parks that are nearly impossible to reach without a car inaccessible for the vast majority of Angelenos, I roll my eyes. The gondola would serve two of our most important green spaces: Los Angeles State Historic Park and Elysian Park, the city’s second-largest park.

Why would making it easier for the public to reach a public park be a bad thing? Los Angeles doesn’t have many parks to begin with. We should be connecting more Angelenos to the ones we have, not defending the barriers that keep them out.

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Nora Rosete, Pacoima