To the editor: Since Measure M passed, a majority of Los Angeles County residents have repeatedly signaled support for more transit investment through their votes. In Eagle Rock, the same pattern appears locally: Mayor-elect Nithya Raman won with visible neighborhood support, including numerous “Vote for Raman” lawn signs, and she has been a consistent advocate for transit improvements such as bus lanes ( “Eagle Rock residents push back against bus lane on Colorado Boulevard,” Nov. 20).

Yet at planning meetings, many of the same residents express strong opposition to specific projects, citing fears of gridlock, lost parking and neighborhood disruption. The result is a recurring pattern: broad support for the idea of transit and for candidates who favor it, followed by resistance once a concrete proposal appears on residents’ streets.

Supporting transit in principle while opposing its local implementation is not uncommon, but it is also not cost-free. The benefits of reduced congestion, better access and lower emissions are real, yet they are routinely deferred or diluted when every neighborhood insists the projects should go somewhere else. If the stated goal is more transit, the practical test is whether that support holds when the trade-offs land nearby.

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Edward Duarte, Los Angeles