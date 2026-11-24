To the editor: When my children were growing up, I frequently reminded them that there is a difference between doing something and accomplishing something. Doing something involves taking an action that achieves no useful result, unlike actually accomplishing something. This article reminded me of that concept ( “Google workers urge company to let schools use search without AI,” Nov. 20).

Assuming that the workers get the result they desire — Google Search without artificial intelligence features on school computers — it does not necessarily follow that the students will start using their “noodle” in completing their school assignments. How are the schools going to keep Google AI from the home computers of every student?

The workers will have gotten Google to prevent use of AI at school (doing something), but those students will have the full ability to access artificial intelligence at home, so they don’t have to engage in any true learning to complete their projects (an absence of accomplishment). True, it will have an effect for exclusively in-class work, but these are not the long-form assignments that truly make a person a student scholar.

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Joel Drum, Van Nuys