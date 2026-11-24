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To the editor: Lorraine Ali beautifully points out Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ethnic and religious bigotry by enumerating the accomplishments of Arabs in the U.S. and worldwide ( “Despite RFK Jr.’s claim, Arabs do win awards. Getting a U.S. visa to receive their prize is harder,” Nov. 20).

But we can go further. As an American Jew, I notice that, in Trump’s America, Muslims are the new Jews in terms of how they’re treated and stigmatized.

In Nazi Germany, Jewish art, science and literature was denigrated and dismissed as “degenerate,” while too many “ordinary” Germans were silent. We’re seeing something similar with Arabs and Muslims now in America. It’s not just Kennedy who is responsible for his ugly rhetoric, but also those Trump Republicans who applauded and cheered, nodded in agreement and did not challenge this ugliness.

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The blue wave defeated Trump’s candidate in Michigan, but those bigots are still among us.

We should all speak out against such ugly comments whenever we hear them.

Richard Merel, Hermosa Beach

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To the editor: Kudos to Ali for setting the shame of the Kennedy family straight. There is perhaps no better example in the Trump administration of willful ignorance leading the course of this country’s downward track toward greater bigotry and denial of every human being’s worth.

Scientific evidence derived from genetics, anthropology and psychology, plus worldwide statistics, show that people of all ethnicities have contributed intelligent advances to every human endeavor. Those who would argue otherwise are simply trying to maintain their superiority based on nothing but wishfulness.

Mort Tuchin, Poway